4 Bed I 3 Bath I 2 Car

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $1,900,000

Location: 190 Reillys Lane, Oxley

Land: 45.7ha (112 acres) approx.

Set in the heart of the renowned Milawa Gourmet Region, ‘Jackaleah’ presents an exceptional lifestyle opportunity on approximately 112 acres, offering a peaceful rural setting at the gateway to the King Valley and Prosecco Road.

This beautifully presented country retreat combines modern comforts, expansive rural surrounds and established accommodation potential.

The circa 2013 weatherboard residence captures wonderful district and mountain views, featuring four bedrooms, including two downstairs and two upstairs, with the main bedroom complete with ensuite and walk-in robe.

Two additional spacious bedrooms with walk-in ensuites are positioned off the verandah, while the modern kitchen, generous living spaces and outdoor entertaining areas create a welcoming environment for family and guests.

Currently operating as a successful Airbnb, the property offers the potential to accommodate up to 12 guests, appealing to families, wedding groups and holidaymakers seeking a country escape.

Set among established grounds with a children’s playground, outdoor fire pit and ample space to enjoy the outdoors, ‘Jackaleah’ is ideally positioned to take advantage of the region’s renowned wineries, restaurants and attractions.

A substantial 1800m² shed, multiple paddocks and excellent water infrastructure further enhance the property’s versatility, presenting an outstanding opportunity for lifestyle living, rural pursuits or an established accommodation venture.