4 Bed 1 Bath 2 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,650,000

Location: 372 Upper King River Road, Cheshunt

Land: 143 acres

The property includes a four bedroom home, shedding and productive farmland with King River frontage, additional creeks, troughs and well water.

There is direct access to National Park bushland at the rear of this peaceful natural setting across 143 acres.

The combination of water sources and open space makes it a versatile and appealing rural holding.

The home with four bedrooms, one bathroom is comfortable with gas and wood fire cooking, wood heating and split systems providing practical living arrangements in a quiet top end of the King Valley.

The home is set among gardens with veggies, fruit trees and ample shedding.

Sheds are many and varied with old dairy and bale heads, a former tobacco kiln, and a double carport with enclosed sides,

There are also machinery and hay sheds on good hard stand yard for access and parking.

A chicken run and dog yards cover all options

Livestock and hay production are the current enterprise, with 70 to 90 weaners run comfortably without using the irrigation.

Rising mains are still in place although high rainfall and current grazing have not required the irrigation for 20 plus years.

The former tobacco farm has soil testing and monitoring all documented and now no need for any off farm grazing prior to the sale of beef grown on farm.

The sealed road, and iconic King River bridge signifies you are here.

It is so hard to buy river frontage anywhere, let alone with the combination of good soils, an irrigation option in place, bush at rear and ample remnant standing trees on farm.

This is highly sort after real estate and only minutes to Chrismont Restaurant and Cellar Door, with ample local accommodation, wineries, cellar doors, Lake William Hovell and the Cheshunt and Whitfield community facilities all only within 10 minutes.

The property will go to auction if not sold prior, contact Joe Mckenzie at Harcourts Wangaratta.