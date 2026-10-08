3 Bed 1 Bath 4 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $895,000

Location: 104 Glenrowan Road, Wangaratta South

Land: 43 acre approx.

Positioned just five minutes from the heart of the Wangaratta township, this fully renovated 43-acre (approx.) lifestyle holding delivers the ultimate blend of peaceful country living and effortless urban convenience.

Framed by sensational 180-degree views toward the Warby-Ovens National Park, the property features a light-filled three-bedroom home with an updated kitchen, central living zone, and an undercover rear veranda overlooking a secure house yard with vegetable gardens.

Designed for maximum efficiency and practical daily living, the residence is complete with a 12-panel solar system, a lockable single garage with an adjoining carport, a workshop, and functional outbuildings.

Beyond the home, the vastly cleared acreage is intelligently divided into four main paddocks, two holding paddocks, and dedicated horse yards—further complemented by a stable complex, cattle yards, and established tree lines for stock shelter.

Situated right on sealed Glenrowan Road with a school bus stopping directly at the front gate, this turnkey regional retreat offers an unmissable opportunity for equine enthusiasts, livestock management, or an idyllic family sanctuary.

For more information contact Hugh Amery on 0487 777 311.