5 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $949,000

Location: 152 Main Street, Eldorado

Land: 2009sqm approx.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Eldorado's rolling hills, this exceptional family residence delivers the perfect blend of modern luxury, space and relaxed country living.

Occupying an expansive 2009sqm (approx.) allotment and elevated to capture breathtaking views, the home has been thoughtfully designed with a reverse living layout that embraces its stunning surroundings while filling the interiors with natural light.

Recently transformed through a comprehensive renovation, every detail has been carefully considered.

The heart of the home is a striking new gourmet kitchen featuring premium porcelain benchtops, abundant storage and a contemporary finish that will impress even the most discerning buyer.

Updated bathrooms, all new double glazed windows and quality blinds further enhance the home's comfort, efficiency and style.

Five generous bedrooms, multiple living zones and a substantial rumpus room provide the flexibility growing families crave, while the wraparound balcony offers the perfect place to unwind and soak up the peaceful rural outlook.

Beyond the home itself, the property boasts impressive infrastructure including a double garage, large shed with three phase power, extensive water storage and a solar system with battery backup.

Combining modern convenience with country charm, this is a rare lifestyle opportunity where space, privacy and breathtaking scenery come together to create something truly special.