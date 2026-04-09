3 bed 2 bath 2 car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $619,000

Location: 25 Plymouth Street, Wangaratta

Land: 367m2

Positioned within an established and quiet residential neighborhood, this modern 2020 built single level home provides a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a low maintenance and well presented property.

Offering a functional layout with updated finishes throughout with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double garage.

The main bedroom includes an ensuite, while the central bathroom offers both a separate shower and bathtub, supporting family functionality.

Light filled open plan living is a standout feature, with full width windows capturing natural light and providing clear outlooks to the street.

Timber look flooring, neutral tones and recessed lighting contribute to the home's contemporary presentation.

The centrally located kitchen includes a gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, double sink and ample storage, flowing seamlessly into the dining and living areas.

Outdoors, the secure backyard features a level lawn and a covered patio suitable for year round use.

An outdoor TV mount and barbecue area further enhance the space without adding to maintenance requirements.

Additional features include a double garage, modern window furnishings and energy efficient lighting throughout.

Built for ease of living, this property offers a balanced combination of contemporary style, practical design and low ongoing upkeep - an ideal option for those seeking a move in ready home with reliable long term appeal.

Please call Danial Siperki on 0400 027 473 at Harcourts Real Estate for your private inspection.