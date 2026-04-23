4 bed 2 bath 8 car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,600,000, - $1,695,000

Location: 1694 Boggy Creek Road, Myrrhee

Land: 123 acres

Immaculately presented 123 acre property with amazing views located in the beautiful King Valley in the heart of North East Victoria.

This property provides the perfect opportunity for someone looking for the ideal farming lifestyle that is set up and ready to go.

The home is a comfortable four-bedroom quality-built brick veneer home that is approximately 35 years old.

The main living area is open plan with adjoining dining, living and kitchen plus separate formal lounge room, four bedrooms all with built in wardrobes and walk in wardrobe, ensuite and powder room to the main.

Heating and cooling are well catered for with a central wood combustion heater plus ducted evaporative cooling throughout.

Externally the under cover outdoor area is impressive overlooking the manicured gardens makes for a very peaceful setting.

Shedding is also well catered for with a 18mt x 9mt workshop, 5.7mt x 11mt machinery shed, hay shed, rustic machinery sheds, woodshed and cattle yards.

The pastures are improved and provide a great mix of cleared land and established trees with red loamy soil type.

Water is well catered with five dams on the property providing stock water to troughs throughout the property.

Household water is via rainwater tanks to the house for domestic use.

Fencing is excellent and the property is divided into seven main paddocks.

Inspections are a must and will not disappoint, contact us now to arrange your private inspection.