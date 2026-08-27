4 bed 2 bath 4 car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,050,000 - $1,150,000

Location: 8 Chardonnay Drive, Milawa

Land: 4,411m2

Inspection Saturday 29 August 11am

Nestled on a peaceful street just 300 metres from the local bakery, chemist, post office, and shops, this impressive residence blends town convenience with serene rural living.

Framing sweeping outlooks toward Mt Buffalo, the home sits on fully fenced, private grounds featuring vibrant gardens and a shimmering swimming pool with solar heating to the pool and solar power to the house.

Designed for family living and effortless entertaining, the spacious floorplan offers four bedrooms, dedicated work-from-home study spaces, a formal entry, and two expansive lounges.

At the heart of the layout sits a stylishly renovated kitchen (2017), fully equipped with twin electric ovens, a 5-plate cooktop, and seamless connection to the dining and living areas.

Updated main and ensuite bathrooms add modern flair, complemented by abundant walk-in and built-in storage.

Year-round comfort is assured via ducted refrigerated cooling/heating, a master split system, and a cosy wood heater.

Outdoors, a 270-degree veranda, pergola, and multiple alfresco zones capture the eastern morning sun.

Exceptional practicality continues with a remote double garage, carports, twin 3mx3m sheds, woodshed, and three reliable water sources (scheme, bore, and tank).

Moments from primary schooling, local parks, iconic wineries, and secondary school bus routes to Wangaratta, this complete lifestyle sanctuary offers the absolute best of Milawa.