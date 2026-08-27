4 bed 2 bath 4 car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $690,000 - $740,000

Location: 1 Hilandra Avenue, Wangaratta

Land: 711m2

This immaculate four-bedroom family home is in a sought-after West End location close to walking tracks, post office, bakery and schools all in a picturesque setting.

The home consists of four bedrooms with updated kitchen, bathroom, carpets, paint and window furnishings, with open plan dining area, separate lounge room, separate laundry, two bathrooms and a step-in pantry.

All four bedrooms have built-in wardrobes with the main bedroom having an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

Heating and cooling are well catered for with ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling throughout, plus gas hot water service and electric cooking.

Externally car accommodation is well catered for with an oversized double enclosed garage plus a single garage and separate workshop.

There is also side access with enough room to store a caravan or boat and a great undercover outdoor area.

The home is beautifully presented and inspections will not disappoint, contact us now to arrange your private inspection.