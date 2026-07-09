Bed 3 Bath 1 Car 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $540,000 (FHGC – no GST)

Location: 2 Cribbes Road, Wangaratta

Land: Retail premises and modern residential dwelling

Positioned in a well-established pocket of Wangaratta, this versatile freehold property presents a rare opportunity for investors seeking reliable returns and long-term security.

Offered at $540,000 (FHGC – no GST), the asset combines a tenanted retail premises with a modern three-bedroom residential dwelling on a single title, delivering both income diversity and underlying land value.

The property is securely leased to an established general store operator, with the current lease in place until 2031, plus two additional 5-year options, providing exceptional tenure and income continuity.

Returning approximately 5.5 per cent, this is an appealing, low-maintenance investment suited to those seeking a set-and-forget portfolio addition.

The rear residence features three bedrooms and one bathroom, further enhancing the property’s flexibility and overall yield potential.

Key Features:

• Freehold going concern (no GST applicable);

• Established general store tenancy;

• Lease secured until 2031 + 2 x 5-year options;

• Strong 5.5% return;

• Modern 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence;

• Single title offering simplified ownership;

• Located within a growing residential precinct of Wangaratta.

Offering both commercial stability and residential upside, this is a tightly held opportunity in a strong regional market underpinned by consistent demand and limited supply of quality freehold assets.