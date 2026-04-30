Bed: 4 | Bath: 2 | Car: 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $640,000

Location: 32 Franklin Street, Wangaratta

Land: 561m² approx.

Positioned in an established West End street directly opposite parkland, this solid brick veneer home offers comfort, versatility and convenience for modern family living.

The home comprises four bedrooms, including a master with walk-in robe and ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms are fitted with built-in robes and serviced by a central bathroom complete with bath and shower.

A flexible floorplan provides multiple living zones, ideal for growing families or accommodating guests with ease.

Year-round comfort is assured with ducted gas heating, two refrigerated cooling units and a split system in the master bedroom.

Outdoors, an undercover alfresco area with ceiling fan creates the perfect space for entertaining, complemented by two garden sheds and side access for added practicality.

Located within close proximity to daycare, schools, shops and the athletics oval, this is a fantastic opportunity to secure a well-rounded home in a highly desirable location.

This property is being marketed as a conjunctional listing in collaboration with Dean Rees, Rees Property Group.