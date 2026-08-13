3 bed 3 bath 1 car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $590,000 - $630,000

Location: 3 Mackay Street, Wangaratta

Land: 617m2

Immaculately presented and superbly positioned in a highly sought-after central location, this spacious three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence offers an exceptional opportunity for families, downsizers or investors seeking comfort, convenience and versatility.

Just moments from Wangaratta's vibrant CBD, schools, shopping precincts, cafés and parklands, the home delivers a lifestyle of ease with every amenity close at hand.

Thoughtfully designed to accommodate a range of living arrangements, the home comprises three generously proportioned bedrooms, two featuring built-in robes, while the main bedroom is privately appointed with its own ensuite.

The practical floorplan incorporates a light-filled open-plan dining area, a separate lounge room ideal for relaxing or entertaining, a dedicated laundry and the convenience of three bathrooms and three toilets throughout the home.

Comfort is assured in every season with ducted gas heating and two refrigerated split-system air conditioners providing efficient climate control year-round.

The well-equipped kitchen is complemented by electric cooking, while a gas hot water service adds to the home's overall functionality and efficiency.

Stepping outside, you'll find a fantastic undercover entertaining area with a fully concreted surface, creating the perfect space for family gatherings, outdoor dining or simply enjoying the peaceful surrounds.

The generous rear yard provides ample room for children and pets to play, while the enclosed single garage/workshop and additional skillion shed offer excellent storage, workspace and practicality for tradies, hobbyists or those requiring extra room for equipment.

Combining space, comfort and an enviable central location, this beautifully maintained property has been lovingly cared for and presents in outstanding condition throughout.

Homes of this calibre and position are always in demand, making this an opportunity not to be missed.

Inspect today and discover everything this exceptional home has to offer.

Contact us now to arrange your private inspection.