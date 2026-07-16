2 Dams, Trees, Pasture

Agent: Reid Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $698,000

Location: Simpson Lane, Greta

Land: 96 acres approx.

Perfect opportunity for someone looking for some extra farmland with this approx. 96 acres in size in a great central location to Wangaratta, Moyhu and the King Valley.

It includes great undulating country ideal cattle grazing with two dams providing ample water for stock, some trees for shade and the property is basically a clean slate with one main paddock and is all ready to go.

Perfect opportunity to purchase in a sought-after area all ready to graze, currently sown down with a Multi Species Autumn mix.

Contact agent Paul Reid now to arrange your private inspection.