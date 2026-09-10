Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

AUCTION: 2 October - IF NOT SOLD PRIOR

Location: 64 White Post Road, Everton

Land: 158-acre approx.

Inspection Saturday 29 August 11am

Ideally positioned on the edge of the popular Everton township, this superb 158-acre (approx.) holding offers an outstanding opportunity to secure a well-established and highly functional rural property, complete with excellent infrastructure, water security and dual sealed road frontage.

The property features multiple potential homesites, with beautiful undulating country providing an appealing mix of productivity and lifestyle appeal.

The land is thoughtfully divided into four main paddocks plus two holding paddocks, allowing for efficient livestock management.

Water security is well catered for, with multiple dams strategically positioned throughout the property providing reliable stock water.

Quality infrastructure includes steel cattle yards with crush and loading ramp, separate steel sheep yards, and excellent hay and machinery shedding.

The front paddock has recently been Italian rye, while the rear paddocks are predominantly established with rye and Phalaris perennial pastures.

A property with genuine history and rarity, this farm has not been offered to the open market since 1978.

After almost five decades, the Johnson family is now offering this tightly held holding to the market, with the property scheduled for auction on 2 October 2026, unless sold prior.

With the hard work already completed, this is a genuine turn-key farming operation, ready to be farmed from day one.

An exceptional opportunity to secure a productive grazing property with strong infrastructure, reliable stock water and the convenience of being positioned on the edge of Everton township.

Contact Hugh Amery on 0487 777 311 to book your private inspection today.