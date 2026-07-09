Bed 3 Bath 2 Car 1

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $699,000

Location: 61 Wenhams Lane, Wangaratta

Land: 658m2 approx.

Offering the perfect combination of comfort, practicality and outstanding shedding, this beautifully updated three-bedroom home presents an excellent opportunity for families, tradies, caravan owners or anyone seeking additional storage and workspace.

Positioned in a convenient location close to Cathedral College, the north-facing home has been thoughtfully renovated to provide modern, easy-care living.

At its heart is an updated kitchen featuring gas cooking, a dishwasher and quality finishes, while new flooring throughout enhances the fresh, contemporary feel.

The spacious master bedroom includes a walk-in robe and private ensuite, while the remaining two bedrooms are fitted with built-in robes and are serviced by a central family bathroom.

Outside is where this property truly stands apart.

A substantial shed complete with a mezzanine floor offers exceptional versatility, whether you're looking for secure caravan storage, a workshop, or extensive space for tools and equipment.

Rear yard access via an automated sliding gate provides both convenience and added security.

Additional features include a 3kW solar system, 3-phase power and a practical floor plan designed to suit a wide variety of buyers.

Set on a generous 658m² allotment, this impressive property offers an ideal blend of modern updates, functional living and exceptional shedding, all in a sought-after location.