Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $460,000

Location: Boundary Road, Boorhaman

Land: 35ha (87Ac) approx.

Discover the perfect blend of productivity and rural land with this impressive 35 hectare approx. landholding, ideally located just 16km from Rutherglen and 22km from Wangaratta.

Generally level throughout, the property features productive loamy soils well suited to cropping, grazing or a range of agricultural pursuits.

Divided into two well-fenced paddocks, it offers excellent functionality for livestock or farming operations while providing flexibility for a variety of rural uses.

Water is supported by a dam catchment and a traditional brick well, adding to the property's practicality and appeal.

Whether you're looking to expand an existing farming enterprise, establish a hobby farm or secure a quality parcel of rural land in a convenient location, this versatile property presents an outstanding opportunity.

With its productive soils, quality fencing and excellent position within easy reach of major regional centres, this is a property that deserves your inspection.