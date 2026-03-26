Bed 5

Bath 2

Car 4

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,190,000

Location: 42 Gerrett Road, Wangandary

Land: 16.18 Hectares

A truly unique Warby Ranges property, elevated to capture magnificent views of Wangaratta to Mt Bogong, all within 12 minutes to town.

Beautifully set within established gardens, with floor to ceiling double glazed windows providing stunning views of the ranges and property.

The double brick residence offers 4 generous bedrooms providing BIR's to three.

Master bedroom with full ensuite and walk-through robe, designed to be separate from the other bedrooms and main bathroom.

Multiple living zones with central galley kitchen which includes stainless appliances, induction cooktop, double oven and Bosch dishwasher.

The central living area and dining area includes a new Coonara wood heater, along with reverse cycle split system, ensuring year-round comfort.

The formal living and dining areas have impressive vaulted ceilings and a bluestone framed wood heater.

Further enhancing this property is an additional library or potential parent's retreat along with a dedicated home office space.

A fully fenced, secure fenced backyard provides containment and safety for children and pets.

Outside also boasts a synthetic grass tennis court and 11m inground salt chlorinated pool with freestanding pool shelter.

Also included is a large double carport, 12m x 6m work shed with concrete floor and power, caravan or tractor storage (21ft), garden shed, machine shedding, external wine cellar, aviary or dog pens, 4.1kw solar unit, water storage consisting of 7 water tanks storing approx. 216,000 litres.

There are many fruit trees, including 60 mature cherry trees and 10 olive trees.

The land is approximately 6 acres cleared with the remainder as natural bush, with significant native bird and animal species, in a setting which includes native orchids, grevillias and grass trees.