Wangaratta Magpies are at their season's fork in the road on Saturday when they travel up to Bunton Park to take on North Albury in A grade netball.

Currently sitting in fifth spot on the Ovens and Murray ladder two points ahead of Lavington and just two points behind North Albury, and a win this weekend would further shore up the Magpies finals hopes.

And if Corowa-Rutherglen causes an upset against the Panthers, which is realistically possible, the Magpies will be cemented in the top five.

But coach Shea Cunningham was not getting ahead of the situation as some on the sidelines do.

"Looking ahead to North Albury, they'll provide another huge challenge," she said.

"They're a side that's very difficult to stop once they get on a roll and we'll need to be at our best for four quarters.

"A big focus for us will be limiting the quality of ball they can deliver into their goal circle.

"Lily Kelly is probably their biggest weapon at the moment.

"Her accuracy to post has been as good as anyone's in the competition and if she's getting clean supply, she's very difficult to contain."

Kelly has virtually wrapped up the goal scoring title shooting 544 goals from 598 attempts, an astounding accuracy rate of more than 90 per cent this season.

But the Magpies come to the encounter knowing they defeated the Hoppers by three goals earlier this season with Kelly 'contained' to a relatively modest 32 goals.

"I'm not sure our first-round win over them carries a lot of relevance now," Cunningham said.

"Both teams have evolved across the season and there's been plenty of water under the bridge since then.

"What it does show is that when we're playing our best netball, we can certainly match it with them.

"The challenge is producing that consistently for four quarters this weekend."

The coach was hopeful of having a full squad available this weekend so the Magpies should go in with confidence in arguably their biggest match of the season so far.

After facing the top of the ladder Wodonga Raiders last week, Wangaratta Rovers return to the WJ Findlay Oval this weekend to welcome second placed Yarrawonga.

It will be a tough challenge for Stacey Lamb and her young squad, but that will be nothing new for the Hawks this season.

"We have a lot of respect for Yarrawonga and always love playing them," Lamb said.

"You get to test yourself against the best and know that it will be a safe, clean and skilful game of netball.

"Yarrawonga are damaging on a turnover.

"Once they have the ball it's hard to get it off them.

"Last time we played them we had a bad, slow start and then matched them for the rest of the game.

"We will set ourselves for a good start, maintain scoreboard pressure and make use of every opportunity we get."

While the Rovers winning record may seem a bit bleak with three wins from 16 matches, they have been more than competitive in most and delivered some thrilling encounters for netball fans who should be out in force on Saturday to support each grade.

"This week is our last home game and we are hosting a courtside function with all our 2026 player sponsors," Lamb said.

"We are grateful for these businesses and people who support our club, netball program and players."

Spectators should expect some quality netball in each grade between two proud clubs in perfect conditions reminding us that spring is not too far away and neither are finals.