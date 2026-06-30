Round 13 of Ovens and King A grade netball showed there’s a widening chasm between the top end of town and the rest of the competition.

Bonnie Doon hammered North Wangaratta to the tune of 33 goals, 61-28, on the court at North Wangaratta.

While the Hawks fought hard for the duration of the game, there was no matching the might of the reigning premiers.

Bombers’ shooter Amy Starzer was at her imperious best, shooting 50 goals and only missing three shots in a pure display of craft.

Over at Moyhu, it was a far closer affair, with the Hoppers managing to scrape through with a one-goal win over King Valley.

The two sides fought tooth and nail for the four quarters, but at the final whistle, it was Moyhu standing tall with their second win of the season, 38-37.

Georgia Allen was key in the victory, with the shooter putting up 16 goals at 88 per cent accuracy, while Sally Keith provided the Roos with stability in the midcourt.

Whorouly held top-four team Tarrawingee to one of their lowest scores of the year, blowing the Bulldogs away 62-28.

The Lions’ defensive pressure once again stood firm against one of the best shooters in the league in Kaylee Allan, limiting her output to just 20 goals for the match, while her opposite number, Whorouly shooter Abbey Forrest, put up 52 goals.

While it was up in the air early, with Tarrawingee undoubtably one of the better teams in the comp, Whorouly’s class, resolute defence and precise ball movement meant they were able to pile on the pressure and run out clear winners.

In other matches, Greta belted Bright 40-18, and Goorambat punished Benalla All Blacks 46-22.