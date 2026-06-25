While Wangaratta Ovens and Murray netball derbies are always highly anticipated and well-supported, this Sunday's clash between Rovers and Magpies has some added spice.

Rovers at home are coming off one of their best results in recent years, a confidence boosting win over Myrtleford Saints, while the Magpies will be keen to bounce back after a frustrating loss to Wodonga.

Rovers A grade coach Stacey Lamb said the derbies were a fabulous sporting spectacle our town, both clubs and all the teams involved.

"There is always a finals feel and a great day out with quality netball and exciting, close games in all five grades," she said.

"Apart from the A grade which which offers so much on its own, C grade will be first vs second on the ladder, under 17s sees fourth vs fifth, and B grade last time was a close game.

"As a club we really feel that the second half of the year will see great improvements, and the last two rounds have seen that across all grades.

"We have put so much effort and focus on learning, teaching and coaching about the game as well as working hard and contesting during training."

Lamb said thew dominant display last week by A grade had lifted the entire squad's self-belief.

"We will focus on our game and after last week we know that when we are at our best we can play quality netball," she said.

"We gained a lot of confidence from last week and I'd like to see the group play freely and with trust.

"At the end of the day we get to play the best game in the world with our friends."

The contest will feature enthralling match-ups across the court including Lily Palmer or maybe Sam Braithwaite against the league's top shooter Amanda Umanski, young stars Sophia Pasquali and Milly O’Kane against each other, Sami Kreltszheim vs Hannah Grady, Ellie Miller vs Holly Humphry, and Bec Kreltszheim vs Olivia Holmes.

There will be added intrigue due to the absence of Holly McCarthy who will be competing with Western Warriors at Victoria Netball League level and miss out on tangling with Magpies' midcourt gun Leah Jenvey.

Lamb herself was given a special exemption from her assistant coaching role with the Warriors to be in Wangaratta for the Derby.

"We will miss Holly's strength and leadership but will look to the next generation of midcourters to step in," she said.

"We have some young talent in the lower grades who will take the opportunity with open arms and give it their best efforts."

Wangaratta Magpies should still start the game as favourites, despite their inconsistent form at times.

They have some experienced warriors with plenty of big game experience in Grady, Umanski, Jenvey and Claire Wilson, with Chaye Crimmins a potential pinch-hitter off the bench, as well as the rising stars in Humphry, Holmes, O'Kane, Georgia Clark and Isabel McMahon.

As far as big games go, they don't get much bigger than this except in finals and for the Magpies to make the play-offs this season, they need to beat teams not only below them but also a few above them as well, beginning this Sunday.