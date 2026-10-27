A1 bowlers knock off reigning champs

Ovens and Murray bowls weekend pennant - round 3 A1: Wangaratta Hyundai A1 continued its unbeaten start to the season when it defeated last year’s premiers Club Corowa at Wangaratta on Saturday. As has been the early season trend, Wang once again jumped out to an early lead, and despite a late push from Corowa they ran out comfortable thirteen shot winners. Tim Cromie, Phil Davern, Gary Fenlon and Kylie Alexander were once again the mainstays for the home side posting a 24-9 win, while Maurie Braden, Gerald Brown, Dave Allan and Jan Morton won their first eight ends and cruised to a 23-10 victory. Adrian Pantling, Laurie McDonald, Darryl Coventry and Brian Challman kept a strong Scott Widdison rink under pressure all day before going down by just two shots (15-17), and Mark Allan’s rink fell to a red-hot Sam Beaton rink, 17-30. Final scores: Wangaratta 14pts 79 shots def Club Corowa 4pts 66 shots. Next week Wangaratta will travel to meet similarly undefeated Commercial Club. A4: Wangaratta Hourigan’s Butchery A4 were far too good for Benalla at Wangaratta on Saturday. Terry Johnson, Greg McDonald, Barb McDonald and Sheryl Keir only dropped five ends on their way to a big 21-9 win, while Richard Hermassoo, Jan Hermassoo, Mick Johnstone and Kevin Lenehan also won 16 ends to win 25-7. Peter Selwood, Ken Essenhigh, Richie Allan and Trent McDonald also won (29-22), as did Terry Corrigan, John Kane, Michael Howard and Norm Bussell (21-16). Final scores: Wangaratta 18pts 96 shots def Benalla 0pts 54 shots. Wang will host Yarrawonga next week. A5: Wang Luminosity A5 lost a close game against Yackandandah at home on Saturday. Nev Jones, Ron McAuliffe, Klaus Kazenwadel and Tyson Chivers did their best to keep Wang in the game with a resounding 26-13 win, while Gary and Gayle King, Keith Izard and Ryan Mullavey had a narrow 18-20 loss. Lyn Kahlefeldt’s rink couldn’t stay in touch with their opponents losing (11-27). Final scores: Wangaratta 2pts 55 shots def by Yackandandah 12pts 60 shots. Wangaratta will host Dederang next week. B5: Wang WinSec B5 comfortably defeated Yarrawonga at home on Saturday. It was a case of one-shot margins for everyone before the visitors came away with the win. John Knight, Bruce Desmond, Mick Mackow and Deb Savage won 21-15, while Mick Lennane, Barry Watt, Lola Clarke and Ros Howard also won, 22-17. Graeme Norman, Graeme Bull, Robert Duncan and Di Worthington drew their rink 17-all. Final scores: Wangaratta 13pts 60 shots def Yarrawonga 1pt 49 shots. Wangaratta will travel to Rutherglen next week.