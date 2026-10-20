A1 lawn bowlers go back-to-back to open season

A1: Wangaratta Hyundai A1 backed up last week’s opening round win by defeating last season’s runners-up Rutherglen at Wangaratta on Saturday. Once again Wangaratta jumped out to an early lead and, unlike last week, maintained the pressure throughout the entire match to run away with a comfortable win. Tim Cromie, Phil Davern, Gary Fenlon and Kylie Alexander were in total control, winning 18 of the 21 ends and charging to a 30-5 win, while Adrian Pantling, Laurie McDonald, Darryl Coventry and Brian Challman held sway all day to post a dominant 23-13 victory. Mark Allan, Trevor Selwood, Rob Worthington and Leon Quartermain kept a strong Mason Bayliss-led Rutherglen rink at bay for most of the day before falling by just two shots, 20-22, and Maurie Braden’s rink once again gave up an early lead before going down 17-21. Final scores: Wangaratta 14 pts 90 shots def Rutherglen 4 pts 61 shots. Next week Wangaratta will host last year’s premiers Club Corowa. A4: Wangaratta Hourigan’s Butchery A4 split the points against a strong Wodonga side at Wodonga on Saturday. Terry Johnson, Jan Morton, Ric Chivers and Greg McDonald came away with a healthy 21-15, win as did Terry Corrigan, Gerald Brown, Michael Howard and Tyson Chivers, 23-17. Richard Hermassoo, Jan Hermassoo, Barb McDonald and Ryan Mullavey fell by the barest of margins, while Peter Selwood’s rink struggled to a 17-28 loss. Final scores: Wangaratta 9 pts 80 shots drew with Wodonga 9 pts 80 shots. Wangaratta will travel to Benalla next week. A5: Wang Luminosity A5 were soundly beaten at Chiltern on Saturday. Lyn Kahlefeldt, Chris Bell, Susan Bulland, Thelma Stones salvaged a hard-fought draw 17-17, but heavy losses to Nev Jones’ rink (7-24) and Gary King’s rink (6-30) saw the visitors go down by 41 shots. Final scores: Wangaratta 1 pt 30 shots lost to Chiltern 13 pts 71 shots. Wangaratta will travel to Yackandandah next week. B5: Games don’t get much closer than the Wang WinSec B5 at home to Club Mulwala on Saturday. It was a case of one-shot margins for everyone before the visitors came away with the win. John Knight, Bruce Desmond, Jodi Powell and Deb Savage scraped home 18-17, Graeme Norman, Ron McAuliffe, Robert Duncan and Pauline Clearson just missed 17-18, and Mick Lennane, Barry Watt, Lola Clarke and Giz Tahin went down 20-21. Final scores: Wang 2 pts 55 shots def by Club Mulwala 12 pts 56 shots. Wangaratta host Yarrawonga next week.