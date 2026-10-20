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A1 lawn bowlers go back-to-back to open season

<p>IT\\'S AWAY: Kylie Alexander sends down a shot. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>IT\\'S AWAY: Kylie Alexander sends down a shot. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

IT'S AWAY: Kylie Alexander sends down a shot. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

The lower grades experienced some close calls and split decisions across the weekend.
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026