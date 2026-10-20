Aggregate tennis brings strong form for players

The senior aggregate tennis competition is well and truly underway, with the second round of the WLTCP season played in glorious sunshine at Merriwa Park. In section one, Joe Allen was the clear winner, dropping just five games and winning 24 on his way to the top of the podium. Ryan Patterson was next across the line with an even 16-16, while Mick Cavallin managed 14-19. Not far behind him was Mark Brown (13-16), while Kevin Callahan brought up the rear with 11-22. Section two saw a close race for the top spot, but Ashley Weston (21-18) eventually won out ahead of Mandy Allen (20-20), while Brian Scobie (19-18) had to be content with third. Andrew Harris gave as good as he got with his 19-19, while Matt Curran finished with 17-21. Frank Harris (24-11) took the chocolates in section three, ahead of Mika Lairson (21-16) and Michael Falkenberg (15-20). Andrew Cope (14-19) and Alan Busk (14-20) rounded out the group. In section four, it was Mark Gorman’s day, coming in with an impressive 24-13 to take top spot. Christian McGuaran 19-17) managed to edge out Thomas McDonald (18-18), while John Mansfield (14-20) and Andrew Lindsay (13-20) were solid without blowing anyone away. Section five saw Amy Lairson dominate with her 24-13, outpacing Sue Hardie and Pat Flynn, who finished with 17-20 apiece. Greg Renner came in just behind the pack with his 16-21. In section six, Terry Flynn held off all challengers to finish with the winning score of 21-14, pulling ahead of Russel O’Brien (21-18) on games lost. Max McAuliffe finished on an even 18-18, one game ahead of Peter Curran (18-19), while Tony Clarebrough lagged behind on 14-23. Finally, in section seven, the consistent Cate Geard claimed victory with her 22-13, beating out competitors Cam Vincent (20-12) and Sue Piper (17-18). Tim Dickinson played his way to 15-19, and Geoff Davidson ended up at 10-22. The season will continue this Saturday at Merriwa Park, weather permitting. Results Section: 1 - Joe Allen 24-5, Ryan Patterson 16-16, Mick Cavallin 14-19, Mark Brown 13-16, Kevin Callahan 11-22. Section: 2 - Ashley Weston 21-18, Mandy Allen 20-20, Brian Scobie 19-18, Andrew Harris 19-19, Matt Curran 17-21. Section: 3 - Frank Harris 24-11, Mike Lairson 21-16, Michael Falkenberg 15-20, Andrew Cope 14-19, Alan Busk 14-20. Section: 4 - Mark Gorman 24-13, Christian McGauran 19-17, Thomas McDonald 18-18, John Mansfield 14-20, Andrew Lindsay 13-20. Section: 5 - Amy Lairson 24-13, Sue Hardie 17-20, Pat Flynn 17-20, Greg Renner 16-21. Section: 6 - Terry Flynn 21-14, Russel O'Brien 21-18, Max McAuliffe 18-18, Peter Curran 18-19, Tony Clarebrough 14-23. Section: 7 - Cate Geard 22-13, Cam Vincent 20-12, Sue Piper 17-18, Tim Dickinson 15-19, Geoff Davidson 10-22.