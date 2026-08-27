Another mountain to climb for Magpies

The lure of possible September action seems to have inspired the Wangaratta Magpies to a barnstorming finish to the Ovens and Murray netball season which has seen them go from outside the top five to fourth position in just four weeks. The turning point came surprisingly with a narrow loss to equal top of the ladder Yarrawonga by two goals with the Magpies facing three higher-ranked contenders in Lavington, North Albury and Wodonga in their last four games, all must-win games for the 'Pies to have any chance to make the finals. And the side delivered, in spades, to enter the elimination final this weekend against North Albury in form and with a full list to choose from. For coach Shea Cunningham, the hot streak came on the back of sheer hard work and persistence throughout the season. "We are so excited to be in this position, but we know the hard work is just starting," Cunningham said. "Once you get to this stage, past results don’t mean much. "We know they’ll be at their best this week." North Albury seemed to stumble slightly last week, winning a low-scoring affair 36-28 against seventh-placed Corowa-Rutherglen as the highly-rated Hoppers' attack was unable to fire on all cylinders. North Albury's gun goal shooter Lily Kelly, who had been leading the A grade goal scoring race in a battle with Magpies' Amanda Umanski, played just two quarters and managed only eight goals, conceding the goal-scoring mantle to Umanski, who shot a massive 52 goals last weekend against powerhouse Wodonga to take the title with 599 for the season, 27 in front of Kelly. Cunningham did not buy into the theory their opponent this weekend was out of sorts. "I haven’t heard anything regarding Lily or any injury concerns, they could be getting another goaler ready to rotate through on Sunday," she said. "They could be finalising their combinations too. "We’ll continue to work on our defensive pressure, ball movement and handling the pressure moments that finals netball brings." With momentum on her side Cunningham believes there would be few if any changes to the team from last week for this weekend's elimination final. "At this stage we’re expecting a very similar line-up and it’ll be business as usual with our preparation," she said. "The girls have put themselves in a great position through their consistent determination and trust in each other across the back half of the season, but we know we’ll need to earn everything this weekend." "We’re looking forward to the challenge. "It should be a great contest between two quality teams." All five Magpies netball teams will be playing finals with B grade versus Lavington and 15 and under against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday at the Wangaratta Showgrounds, with 17 and under facing off against Wangaratta Rovers on Sunday at Birallee Park, while the top of the ladder C grade have the week off. Wangaratta Rovers will also fly the flag in the Ovens and Murray finals with their 17 and under and C grade making the weekend. Both are reigning premiers from last season with C grade finishing second on the ladder this season and facing Lavington on Saturday at the Wangaratta Showgrounds. Rovers 17 and under finished fourth and will play Wangaratta Magpies in the elimination final at Birallee Park on Sunday. Senior coach Stacey Lamb, who has been re-appointed A grade coach for next season, said the entire netball squad including the A graders will continue training to support the finals' contenders. Lamb reflected on her A grade's performance this season, excited by the giant steps forward the youthful squad made with four wins and just as many close losses to re-emerge as a competitive force in the top level. "The A grade squad can't wait for next year and don't want this year to end which is so pleasing for the coaches and netball people," Lamb said. "We have had a number of recruits contact us and express interest in playing at Rovers so we know we are heading in the right direction as a club and netball program. "We have wonderful, invested and knowledgeable coaches who have committed to our juniors and player development and that has shown on court. "As a head coach, I wanted A grade to get the respect back of the league, I wanted teams to fear playing us as we could challenge and push them on court. "As coaches, we wanted players to learn and develop and create a culture that reflects what we value as a club. "I think we have done that and the development, growth and vibe all year long has been so pleasing. "The commitment from players and coaches for 2027 has reflected success in all these areas. "Now we stay focussed on a final series and chase the ultimate prize of a premiership or two." It's also worthwhile noting Wangaratta Rovers' Sophia Pasquali (383 goals) and Samantha Kreltszheim (349 goals) also finished in the top 10 goal scorers for the season as further indication of the squad's improvement.