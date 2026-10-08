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Applications open for Sport and Recreation Advisory Committee

<p>COMMUNITY VOICES SOUGHT: Apply for the Sport and Recreation Advisory Committee to help shape sport and recreational development in the municipality. PHOTO: Rural City of Wangaratta</p>\\n
<p>COMMUNITY VOICES SOUGHT: Apply for the Sport and Recreation Advisory Committee to help shape sport and recreational development in the municipality. PHOTO: Rural City of Wangaratta</p>\\n

COMMUNITY VOICES SOUGHT: Apply for the Sport and Recreation Advisory Committee to help shape sport and recreational development in the municipality. PHOTO: Rural City of Wangaratta

Council are seeking a diverse mix of community voices for the committee
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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