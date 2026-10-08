Applications open for Sport and Recreation Advisory Committee

The Rural City of Wangaratta is encouraging community members from a broad range of backgrounds and experiences to apply for four vacancies on its Sport and Recreation Advisory Committee. The committee provides strategic advice and community feedback to council on sport and recreation matters across the municipality, helping inform the planning and development of opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Council is looking for applicants who can bring different perspectives and a strong interest in their community. Applicants may have knowledge or experience in sport and recreation, health and wellbeing, community development, active living, volunteering, events, facility planning, governance, or community engagement. Importantly, applicants do not need to represent a sporting club or organisation to contribute. “There are many ways to be active and involved in our community," Cr Harvey Benton, deputy mayor, said. "We’re looking for people with different experiences and practical ideas to help shape sport and recreation across our municipality.” Cr Ashlee Fitzpatrick said: "What’s important is being able to think about the needs of our broader community, work collaboratively and bring constructive ideas to the table". While applicants may have connections to clubs, organisations or activities, committee members are expected to consider the interests of the broader sport and recreation sector rather than represent an individual group. Successful applicants will join other community representatives in providing advice, insights and local perspectives to support council’s decision-making and strategic direction for sport and recreation. The committee comprises up to 10 community representatives and councillors Ashlee Fitzpatrick and Harvey Benton, who hold the Sport and Recreation portfolio. Community representatives are appointed for a three-year term and may be eligible for reappointment for a further term. Applications will be assessed on applicants’ skills, experience, knowledge, community connections and ability to contribute to the committee’s objectives. Applicants should read the committee’s charter before applying to ensure they meet eligibility requirements and can commit to the three-year term. Applications close 9 October 2026. For more information and to apply, visit www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Your-Council/Committees/Sport-and-Recreation-Advisory-Committee