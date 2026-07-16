Rhoanna Smith from Wangaratta Bowls Club was recently accredited as an International Technical Official (ITO) for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games commencing Thursday 24 July (AEST).

With a worldwide total of fewer than than 140 accredited ITOs, the Ovens and Murray Bowls Association has four with Rhoanna joining Anne Summerill, Ann Climas, and mum Laureen Smith.

For Rhoanna, it's been a rapid rise through the ranks after taking up the sport only 13 years ago, and joining the umpire ranks just nine years ago.

"My honest first reaction was nerves when I found out I had been selected, but it quickly turned to excitement," she said.

"There were only 31 officials selected worldwide, nine of which come from Australia so it's a very select group.

"It'll be my first major world event, no pressure!"

Rhoanna's journey through the officiating ranks has been supersonic, passing her ITO assessment in 2023, and umpiring in a number of national events since then including the Australian Indoors, Bowls Premier League and Victorian State Championships.

Her performances as a player have been no less impressive including a number of club and region titles.

"But the greatest highlight was winning the Victorian Open pairs with Mum early on in my bowls career," she said.

"I don't think anything will ever top that.

"From an officiating perspective, marking the Australian Indoor Singles finals in 2024 for both the men and women was a real highlight."

Rhoanna said the most enjoyable part of umpiring is having a positive impact on the game.

"As bowlers we always appreciate good officiating, you know when the person on the green is doing a good job," she said.

"I like the satisfaction that brings.

"Also, as I alluded to before, we get front row seats to the best bowls.

"What's not to like?"

With the level of skill of our nation's top talents, Rhoanna said sometimes the hardest part of the job is remaining neutral when all you want to do is applaud some amazing bowls.

"But on a more serious note, there is a lot of pressure to get it right," she said.

"When you're measuring for the match and there's less than millimetres in it, it's not the time for the hands to shake!

"We've got to be quick with decisions and right.

"As ITOs, we have a reputation to uphold.

"Players should know that when they have an ITO they should be able to expect a certain standard."

Rhoanna's relatively fast pathway to such high honours and Australia's enviable position as a bowling nation is the perfect promotion for the sport.

"Bowls has no limits," she said.

"There are seven Commonwealth Games bowls disciplines this year, three of which are Para sport.

"It's a game that anyone can play.

"I know people who have taken it up as young as six years old, and play well into their 90s.

"I started young, but even I say I wish I started earlier.

"It's the most common thing we hear from our new bowlers.

"I'd encourage anyone to have a go.

"Maybe cricket, footy and netball is taking a toll on the body but you still want the competitive outlet - bowls is the way to go."

With a jam-packed schedule for the bowls competition this games, Rhoanna expects she and the other officials will be busy but she is looking forward to the trip for personal reasons as well.

"It's been a while since I've been to Scotland," she said.

"Dad was born there, so it's nice to connect with my roots again.

"And I get to share this experience with my mum [Laureen], who was also selected to be an ITO at the games.

"It's going to be an unreal, but totally exhausting experience.

"I'm looking forward to a bit of relaxation afterwards."

Rhoanna said she could not have achieved so much in the sport already without the support and guidance from others.

"Mum, for encouraging and supporting me to pursue officiating at the highest level, and my Wangaratta Bowls Club teammates and wider bowls community for the well wishes and support," she said.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony takes place on Friday morning Australian time, but Australia's opening bowls game, the Women's Pairs, will be broadcast at 6.30pm Thursday AEST.

Australian commentary kicks in from Friday 24 July, when the competition proper is well and truly underway.