Last Friday night saw the grand final of the Milawa Racquets Club Autumn competition for juniors, Squash and Racquetball.

The evening was very well attended, and the roaring fire and barbecue kept everyone warm and very well fed.

The club wishes to send a huge thank you to everyone involved - for a very small club, all those involved really do a great job and the fun and camaraderie of the evening makes it a highlight on the club’s calendar.

The juniors enjoyed their evening and it was great to see how well they are going with their games and improving all the time.

The winners for Squash were the ‘Dingbats’ who beat the ‘Duffers'.

Well done to champions Michael Conroy, Mick Ellis, Marty Matassoni, Wayne Dobbs, Greg Clydesdale and Noel Evans, but it was a great effort from runners up David Cavicchiolo, Scott Flanigan, Chris Muraca, Matt Lacey, and Terry Baker.

For Racquetball it was team ‘Roman’ that beat team ‘Qing’.

It was a close game as it nearly always is, but in the end, Roman were just too far in front.

Well done to winners Alistair Shaw, Cathy Collins, Andrew Reid, Brackston Reid, Conrad Gehrig and Meghan Gehrig.

The valiant runners up were Allen Bastin, Lyn Walker, Emma Shanley, Andrew Gibson, Michelle Van Der Byl and Chadia Bastin.

For the aggregate winners in Racquetball for this competition it was a draw won by Alistair Shaw and Helen Riley, and for the Squash teams it was taken out by Ant Meyer.

There were also four great raffle prizes won by Mick Ellis, Lyn Walker, Marty Matison and Judy Masin – the club is deeply grateful for the support of sponsors and all those who donated their time and goods.

The next comp starts in a few weeks’ time.