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Back to basics for RUB's bats

<p>TIME TO MAKE A STAND: Experienced batsman Charith Perera will be a key to RUB building a winnable score against City Colts this weekend. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>TIME TO MAKE A STAND: Experienced batsman Charith Perera will be a key to RUB building a winnable score against City Colts this weekend. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

TIME TO MAKE A STAND: Experienced batsman Charith Perera will be a key to RUB building a winnable score against City Colts this weekend. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Getting set before launching for quick runs could be key for RUB turnaround
Shane Douthie
October 22, 2026 • 05:00

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