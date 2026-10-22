Back to basics for RUB's bats

After being routed by early season flag favourites Yarrawonga Mulwala, there was some reflective soul-searching for Rovers Untied Bruck captain Matthew Whitten in preparation for this week's all-important clash with City Colts at the WJ Findlay Oval. Sitting at one-one on the ledger, Whitten said there was no need for panic when looking at the 65-run loss, rather an increased focus on getting back to basics, especially for the their batsmen. "We didn't really perform that badly with the ball but they're blokes at the top were too good, especially Reid (Clarke, 41 runs) and Brock (McCabe, 72 runs)," Whitten said. "They really set up a platform with dot balls and pushing singles and when they got to 30 or so they really lifted the run-rate. "On the other hand, we've got a team filled with players who like the ball coming onto them and having a crack, when it comes off it comes off big, but when it doesn't... "We need to work on the game plan to go out there and get set and not go after every ball. "It's more a matter of discipline when we bat, being more patient. "It was really just one of those days. "We've only had one bad game so there's no need to panic, it's only round three." Whitten acknowledged City Colts have proved more than competitive in their first two outings, despite not registering a win, and he was gearing up for another tough contest. Colts scored a more than respectable 210 in 45 overs last weekend against Beechworth Wanderers with youngster Alisdair Brett scoring 55 runs and oldster Kent Braden backing him up with 35 and a few others getting healthy starts, but their bowlers were unable to contain the Wanderers batsmen. Facing a less dominant bowling attack, there can be no excuse for the RUB batsmen not to register a healthier tally this weekend. "They've had a pretty good start, they may be young but they are very talented cricketers," Whitten said. "The focus is really on us. "We need to to do more of the same with the ball, but just getting a bit more out of our bats." He has quickly learned in his first season at the helm just how much the game takes over mentally. "I spend a lot of time walking around at work thinking about what I can do to improve things," he said. "That's where Jezza (Jeremy Wilson) and Schona (Jacob Schonafinger) have been such a help, offering support and advice. "Sometimes the simple things slip your mind, and they can point those things out." Although there is unlikely to be wholesale changes to the A grade side just yet, Whitten said there were several in-form players in B grade who are certainly catching the eye of selectors. "Andrew Fraser in the twos is looking terrific and Kobe Ackroyd, who's an all-rounder, is training the house down," he said. "I'm excited to see what they can do as the season progresses." In other A grade matches Wangaratta Magpies face Beechworth Wanderers at the Norm Minns Oval, Ovens Valley United host Benalla Bushrangers, and Delatite Devils welcome Yarrawonga Mulwala to Lords Reserve.