After his global spotlight in Beijing and Manila last year, 11-year-old Duke Mendoza has earned a dream that lights up the hearts of young athletes, a spot on the Country Victoria state team for the 2026 Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup (ACJBC) from 11-17 January.

Mendoza is the only Wangaratta player at the cup, carrying not just personal ambition but the pride and support of the community onto the court.

His standout performance at the 2025 Under-12 Victoria Jamboree proved that high potential can bloom from a small town.

“I’m from the North East region, and just being acknowledged is an honour," Mendoza said.

"Plus to represent the state is a whole new level I cant describe.

"The gravity of this moment didn’t fully sink in until I met the Victoria Team and coach at Ballarat State trainings, and learned higher level trainings with patience and discipline on and off court."

Mendoza said he is incredibly grateful for this huge opportunity.

The 11-year-old said this wouldn't be possible without his family, including his parents and four siblings, and support from his school community at St Bernard's Primary School.

The ACJBC will see Duke play against best state teams from ACT, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, and even New Zealand.

“I want to prove that Wangaratta has talented young players who can represent Country Victoria at high-level competitions like the ACJBC," Mendoza said.

“I’ll give my best, not just for myself and our town, but proudly for the whole Country Victoria.'

The journey doesn’t end there, after ACJBC, Duke will compete at the South Eastern Junior Basketball Tournament (SEJBT) in Melbourne over Labour Day weekend 7–9 March before his flight to Philippines.

Mendoza's routine is rigorous and unwavering, training five to seven days a week, after school and on weekends.

In March, Mendoza will fly to Manila to represent Australia-Filipino grassroots at the 2026 Global Hoops International Showcase and the National Basketball Training Centre in his association with MIC Basketball Australia Academy in Melbourne, competing against the best teams from the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Japan, and beyond.

He’ll return to Australia in April for the U14 Junior Champs Competition in his association with the Wodonga Wolves Team.