Their last encounter was decided by seven points, but can Greta knock off one of the hottest teams in the league for a second time?

Greta host North Wangaratta in round 12 of the Ovens and King season in what’s sure to be an absolute corker, as both teams look to strengthen through the back end of the year.

After a rollercoaster first half of the season, the Blues sit fifth on the ladder with 24 points, with a mere four per cent lead over sixth-placed Bonnie Doon.

Coach Chris Dube said forced inconsistency at the selection table meant the side wasn’t as settled as they’d ideally want to be.

“It’s been up and down, we’ve had some good weeks and we’ve had some tough ones as well, but I think we’re like most teams that are struggling with continuity of selection,” he said.

“We’ve got a wide group and we’re testing depth, we’re giving opportunities to people which is really exciting.

“Those opportunities have been taken, which is extra pleasing, but ultimately, you’d love to have the same side as last week and be able to build upon some things with the same personnel.

“That’s a challenge everyone faces, and we know that, and it will continue to happen, but the aim is to try and settle the side more and make sure we’re playing our best footy at the right time of the year.”

The Blues are the second best offensive outfit in the competition, having kicked over 1000 points to this point of the season, led by spearhead forward Harry Moran, who sits second on the league goalkicking charts with 45 snags from nine matches.

However, Greta appears to be falling down defensively, sitting sixth overall for points conceded.

Dube said it was a clear result of their inconsistency in getting a settled team on the park week in and week out.

“Because teams play a full-ground defence, a zone or a press, even man-on-man at times, if you’ve got new people in, they’re not going to know where they need to be and understand the nuances of the teammate to the left or right of them like the other 15 or 16 players do,” he said.

“It doesn’t surprise me our scoring is still quite potent – we’ve got a few dominant guys that kick goals regardless of who’s kicking it to them – but I’d like our defence to be better.

“It’d like to think there’s 50 guys across our squad who understand what they need to do, but the only way it truly gets trained is in-game and in those situations where a metre to the right or left matters.

“We’re getting better each week, I’ve got no doubt our defence will be better by the end of the year, but for us, it really is a matter of trying to add an extra layer each week we play.”

A big scalp this weekend over third-ranked North Wangaratta would do wonders for Greta’s confidence heading through the back half of the year.

“They’re fast starters, so we know we have to bring it, and last time, we didn’t, they really jumped us,” Dube said.

“We probably rounded them up late with a little bit of ugly footy, which is good in one way, but you aren’t going to win too many games that way.

“It really is going to come down to moments, we want to be the side that plays against the best sides and we haven’t been able to get across the line in those big ones this year, other than the previous time we played North Wang.

“Now, it’s a matter of getting it done, it’s big boy month for us and our players know that - it’s about results, and I simply say to the boys each week if we’re good enough, we’ll be good enough.”

Greta hosts North Wangaratta this weekend, with reserves from 12pm and seniors from 2pm.

In other matches, Milawa is at home to Whorouly, Benalla All Blacks take on Bright, the Hoppers head down to Bonnie Doon, and the Roos are up against the Bats at Whitfield.