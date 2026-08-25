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Blues put Bombers’ title defence in jeopardy; ‘Dogs survive one-goal elim thriller

<p>ONE LAST PASS: Taylah Reidy looks for a pass into the shooting ring in Greta\\'s win over Bonnie Doon. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>ONE LAST PASS: Taylah Reidy looks for a pass into the shooting ring in Greta\\'s win over Bonnie Doon. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

ONE LAST PASS: Taylah Reidy looks for a pass into the shooting ring in Greta's win over Bonnie Doon. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Finals netball delivered in the O&K's A grade
Nathan de Vries
August 25, 2026 • 06:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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