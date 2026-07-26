Greta came one step closer to a guaranteed ticket to finals after delivering a resounding win over Milawa on Saturday.

The Blues now sit two games clear inside the top five with three games left, thanks to their 67-point win over the Demons at the Milawa Recreation Reserve, 16.7 (103) to 4.12 (36).

Greta came out win intent, keeping Milawa to just one goal through the first half while kicking nine of their own.

Whether it was Greta’s defensive pressure or Milawa’s failure to execute their skills inside forward 50, the Demons sat at 12 points on the scoreboard at half-time, with half of those coming from behinds.

The onslaught continued after the half, and while Milawa found more success in front of goal, Greta’s overwhelming presence at the stoppage and in transition was insurmountable.

The Demons had more of the footy in the final quarter but couldn’t do enough with it, with Greta home comfortably.

Kyle Collison was best on ground for the Blues, using his dash on the outside to great effect, while Frazer Judd kicked five goals.

For the Demons, defender Ricky Petts performed well under the pump, alongside Aiden and Daniel Bihun, and David Mundi.

Elsewhere, King Valley recorded their sixth win of the year after defeating Benalla All Blacks by just nine points, 10.13 (73) to 9.10 (64).

After taking the game by the scruff of the neck early, King Valley took a three-goal lead by quarter time, but Benalla worked back into the contest.

The Panthers roared after half-time matching the Roos and dragging the match back to an even keel, but the Roos were not to be denied.

Benalla may have won the final term, but it was the Roos claiming the four points, with King Valley’s Charlie Davies, Scott Kansen and Tim Roman immense.

In other matches, Bright hammered Moyhu 17.12 (114) to 1.11 (17), Tarrawingee thumped Goorambat 14.7 (91) to 7.5 (47), and Whorouly came away from bonnie Doon with the win, 14.6 (90) to 4.6 (30)