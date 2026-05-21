The Ovens and King season is almost at the halfway point, and there are some enticing senior football matchups on this weekend across the league.

The match of the round is down at Bonnie Doon, where the Bombers will host Greta in what’s tipped to be a top-quality encounter.

Both sides sit in the middle of the pack, fifth and sixth with 4-3 win-loss records, and will be battling it out for a spot in finals come September.

The Bombers will be eager for a response against a strong side, following last week’s 40-point loss to reigning premiers Bright.

Coach Marcus Hibberd said the squad would be eager to put a win on the board, boosted by the inclusion of the one and only Heath Shaw.

“We’ll welcome back a few key players in Jim Law, Jay Jay Curtain and Beau Smith, and we’ve also got Heath Shaw coming in for a one-off game, which is exciting for the group,” he said.

“We feel like we’re tracking really well at the moment.

“One of the big positives has been the opportunity to play a lot of youth and bring some new talent into the club, which has added great energy to the group.

“Our clearance work has been a real strength so far this year, with our midfield group giving us first use and setting the tone around the contest - that’s been a big focus for us and it’s pleasing to see it holding up.

“We’re confident in what we’re building, but at the same time we know this competition is really even this year.

“You can’t take anything for granted, so for us it’s about focussing on our own performance and responding to whoever turns up on the day.”

In other matches, Whorouly return from the bye to take on Goorambat at home.

The two teams have had mirrored results from the first two months of competition, with the Lions flying at 5-2 while Goorambat sits ninth with a 2-5 record.

The Bats have not had a win since round four, but will back themselves in to deliver an upset at the Den.

North Wangaratta is at home this weekend, taking on King Valley at the Nest.

It will be a special day for the club, with the Hawks hosting a past players day to celebrate their 1976 senior and 1996 reserves flags.

On the field, the Hawks will strive to continue their stellar run of form through the first half of the season, which sees them sit second overall, while the Roos will look to parlay their recent win over Tarrawingee into sustained success.

For their part, the Bulldogs will be up against a tough challenge when they take on Moyhu at Hopperland.

The winless Benalla All Blacks will take on the eighth-placed Demons at Milawa, with both sides desperate to string some victories together.

Ladder leaders Bright will take the week off with their first bye.