It was a great finish to the Moyhu Community Bowls season for 2026, ending with a draw between Moyhu Primary School and the King Valley Tourism Association group.

Congratulations went to the Moyhu Netball Club, who were the overall winners across all six rounds, finishing on 135 points, followed by Team MACK in second place with 120 points.

Also celebrating were the $400 lucky draw winners – Team MACK - representing the Moyhu Soldiers Memorial Hall committee.

Raffle winners for the final week were Megan Langford (meat tray), and Kris Suffield and Lochie Malcolm (local wines).

The club thanked its generous sponsors, Niko’s Butchery in Wangaratta and De Bortoli Wines, for their support of the community event.

The club said it had been a wonderful six weeks and thanked everyone who participated and supported the club.

They look forward to seeing everyone again next year.