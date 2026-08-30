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Bright returns to grand final with Lions scalp; Hawks keep the dream alive

<p>CLEARANCE: Levi Young evades the grasping hand of Marcus de Leur and streams from the middle in Bright\\'s semi-final win over Whorouly. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>CLEARANCE: Levi Young evades the grasping hand of Marcus de Leur and streams from the middle in Bright\\'s semi-final win over Whorouly. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

CLEARANCE: Levi Young evades the grasping hand of Marcus de Leur and streams from the middle in Bright's semi-final win over Whorouly. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Nathan de Vries
August 30, 2026 • 07:02
Updated, August 30, 2026 • 07:03

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