Bright returns to grand final with Lions scalp; Hawks keep the dream alive

Bright has won the chance to go back-to-back after a spirited victory over minor premiers Whorouly in Saturday’s semi-final showdown at North Wangaratta. The match was extremely closely fought for three quarters, before the Mountain Men ran over the top of the Lions to win through to the grand final 15.17 (107) to 12.8 (80). There was rarely a kick in it early, but had Bright kicked accurately from the get-go they could’ve ridden a wave of momentum, but after the first quarter, it was 3.3 to 2.8 in Whorouly’s favour. Both teams settled into the match, trading goals as they struggled to maintain the pressure on their opponent on the field and on the scoreboard. No sooner would a team get a bit of a run of goals going than the opposition would string three or four goals together. With the match still up for grabs at three quarter time, the Mountain Men surged, making Whorouly look second rate as they slammed on five goals to three in the fourth to seal the deal. Bright’s big forward Luke Quirk finished with five goals, with Riley Bacon and Tyler Thomason assisting well with three each. For the Lions, Michael Newton kicked five goals, while defenders Max Scott and Darcy O’Shannessy stood up well under immense pressure. It was a harrowing day for Lions supporters and players, with the Whorouly reserves knocked off by a single point by the grand final-bound North Wangaratta. The Hawks prevailed in a high-pressure qualifying final 8.10 (58) to 8.9 (59). On Sunday, it was a closely contested match between Moyhu and North Wangaratta, with each needing a win to keep their flag dreams alive. It was a showcase of finals footy, with hard hits, pure gut-running and team-lifting goals. While both teams fought hard over the four quarters, ultimately it was North Wangaratta who came out on top, 16.13 (109) to Moyhu’s 14.11 (95). The Hoppers held a slight lead at quarter time, but the Hawks had pegged it back with a spree of six goals to one through the second quarter. The game really opened up in the second half as fatigue and weariness from the heat of the day set in. A seven goal to five third term in favour of the Hoppers gave the green and gold something to get excited about, the door kept open by the Hawks’ inaccuracy in execution in their forward 50. The fourth quarter was frantic and frenetic, with desperation fuelling the players as they fought to keep their season alive. Ultimately, North Wangaratta’s forwards were able to turn it on, with Eden White finishing with six majors. For Moyhu, it ends a season filled with so much progress and potential – no doubt they’ll be back this time of year in season 2027. The earlier reserves match was less of a nailbiter, with Bright absolutely hammering Tarrawingee 24.26 (160) to 3.4 (22). Tarrawingee didn’t kick a goal until the third quarter, by which time the Mountain Men had already hammered on 14 of their own. Bright’s PJ Crocombe topped the scoring with five goals, with Tyson Brierty and Dylan Bursill adding four each to book in a preliminary final showdown with Whorouly.