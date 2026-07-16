It doesn’t get any easier for Wangaratta Rovers A grade netballers this Saturday when they welcome North Albury to the WJ Findlay Oval.

Coming off a loss against seventh-placed Corowa-Rutherglen, the Hawks now face fifth-placed North Albury who will be determined to shore up their spot in the top five as the home and away season heads towards its conclusion.

Rovers were more than competitive with the Hoppers back in round two and will be aiming to do the same in this encounter at home.

Coach Stacey Lamb said North Albury is a great team when they are all on the court and their apparent inconsistency at times was more to do with player absence than anything else.

"They have some of the best players in the league play for them so we will be up and excited for the challenge," Lamb said.

"I think we match up well against them and we really love playing them because it is always a nice, clean game.

"After a week off we are refreshed and ready to put up a full 60 minute fight."

Lamb said the Hawks expected to have a full list to choose from, which has the squad upbeat about its chances.

"[Centres] Holly McCarthy and Emily Browne [North Albury] play a very similar game and both have great respect for each other so that will be great to watch.

"Grace Hay is a sensational player who is hard to score goals against, she is a rebounding machine so Sami [Kreltszheim) and Sophia (Pasquali] will need to be accurate and work the ball close to the post.

"Lily Kelly [North Albury GS who shot 41 goals in her last outing] is a hot shot goal shooter and Lily Palmer is in career best form so that will be a great match up too."

Wangaratta Magpies have an even tougher assignment, taking on the top of the table Wodonga Raiders at Birallee Park.

Raiders have a potent attack which has amassed 640 goals so far this season, the second highest in the league, while conceding a miserly 447, the lowest in the competition.

But, they are far from invincible with losses to Yarrawonga and North Albury, failing to score 40 goals in each defeat.

For Magpies coach Shea Cunningham, it's a challenge her players are embracing.

"There's plenty of excitement around the group," Cunningham said.

"We know the challenge ahead of us and we know we're coming up against the benchmark side of the competition.

"They gave us a lesson when we last met, so we're under no illusions about the standard we'll need to bring.

"The players are embracing the opportunity to test themselves against the best and see how much we've improved since that last encounter."

Cunningham said the Hoppers' ability to score quickly and in bunches is what makes them so dangerous.

"For us, it starts with the work we do further up the court," she said.

"If we can put pressure on their ball movement, make them earn every pass and slow down their supply into the goal circle, it gives us a better chance.

"The teams that have had success against them have been able to disrupt their rhythm for four quarters rather than allowing them to dictate the game on their terms."

Cunningham believes the contest will be won or lost in the transition game.

"Raiders are good at turning defensive gains into goals very quickly, so looking after the ball and making good decisions under pressure will be critical," she said.

"If we can compete hard defensively and capitalise on our opportunities when we win possession, we'll give ourselves every opportunity to take the four points.

Coming up against the best does have one advantage, the pressure is all on the higher ranked combatant.

"I think that's a fair way to look at it," Cunningham said.

"Raiders have earned their position and deservedly carry the expectations that come with being the competition leaders.

"For us, it's an opportunity to challenge ourselves against the best without overcomplicating things.

"We can go in with a positive mindset, back our preparation and play our brand of netball.

"If we do that for four quarters, we'll be giving ourselves every chance to compete."