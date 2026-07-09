Div three women

The West End Cycles div three women travelled to Albury to play Falcons, and despite the rain holding off, it was still cool conditions that greeted them.

Only a small handful of the older girls were available, leaving it up to our juniors to step up and make up the numbers.

It was wonderful to see them lifting in both skills and speed as asked of them by coach Michael McMurrie.

New players Emma and Madalyne Shallue and Isabel Lewis made the leap up from under 14s and showed the talent that the Dragons have coming through.

The team was able to keep the Falcons scoreless until midway through the third quarter, and Falcons were chasing the goal that Elsie Cunneen slotted through earlier from a penalty corner.

Unfortunately, the Falcons were able to combine as a team and their greater numbers became evident as they found the back of the net four times.

The entire Dragons team were awarded best on ground by coach Michael.

Division two men

The BodyTeq division two men headed up the highway to take on Wodonga at home on Sunday morning.

Coming off a tough loss last weekend against United, the undermanned Dragons pushed United all game to go down 3-1, but confidence was high going up against Wodonga.

The game was played at a high pace from start to finish - some slick passing from the Dragons was able to open up the Wodonga defence allowing Henry Findlay and Matt Vogel to get the ball past the Wodonga goalie.

However, Wodonga was up to the task, able to get the ball past Michael McMurrie in goals twice themselves.

Blake Miles and Henry Findlay combined well in the forward line to apply plenty of pressure, being well supported by Sam Couche, Shannon Beacom, Alistair Merritt and Charles Webster in the midfield.

The boys in the backline of Alex Doig, Atticus Thomson and Alex Ellem did their parts to restrict Wodonga to just two goals, with Ellem having a best on ground performance and Thomson playing far above his 15 years of age.

An injury to one of the Wodonga attackers late in the game slowed up the Dragons attack as they pressed for the game-breaking goal but ultimately were unable to break the 2-2 deadlock as the final whistle blew.

Div two women

The Foot Centre’s div two women came away with a win on Sunday against Wodonga in one of the games of the season.

With the bare minimum on the field, the women's team worked together for the 1-0 win.

Meg Buller led the team from the goals controlling the defence with support from Charlotte Bongers and Lee Russell.

The winning goal came in the last minute of the game from a penalty corner.

With many players attempting to put the goal in the back of the net, Nikki Lloyd was successful and credited the goal to the fantastic teamwork throughout the game.

Under 12 girls

Ten brave U12 Dragons strived valiantly in their defeat to Wodonga White 5-0, and could proudly hold their heads up at the end of the game.

Their determination was reflected by Matilda B, winner of the weekly team Pineapple, the award for true grit.

That was backed up by outstanding defence from Jasmine F in the goals, thwarting repeated attacks from the Wodonga White forwards, scoring herself not only bruises but the coaches award.

Excellent team tackling and work in defence by Eliza T and Lily B and the hard running Leirah H in midfield took the game to the dominant team of the day.

The hard knocks to feet and injuries could be worn with pride as a mark of confidence of not backing down.

In other results, the division three men Green team played Falcons - the team won 4-0, with Ollie Gillies and Stewart Kerr scoring two goals each.

Meanwhile, all other juniors across the competition had a general bye.