The last few weeks remaining of the WDCA A grade competition have taken on an interesting complexion following the weekend’s matches.

After spending much of the year at the bottom end of the ladder, Benalla Bushrangers are surging up the ladder, and now sit a game out of finals after securing the win over Ovens Valley United on Saturday.

Bowling first at the Gardens Oval, the Bushies restricted Ovens Valley to 8/199, before chasing it down in the 43rd over with four wickets in hand.

Winning the toss and bowling seemed to be the right play for Benalla, as Conor Brodie struck early to reduce the Tigers to 2/14.

Geeth Alwis (61 off 80) and Noah White (37 off 51) went about rebuilding the innings, running hard between the wickets and gathering momentum.

After White was caught top edging a mis-timed pull shot, Joel Jordan came to the crease and played an incredible knock.

Jordan and Alwis would put on 42 together, and when Alwis was adjudged LBW trying to slog-sweep Xavier De Fazio in the 32nd over, Jordan would carry his bat, working with the tail to post a commendable total of 8/199, with Jordan (55* off 76) and Joe Monk (3* off four) at the crease at the end of 45 overs.

With the runs on the board, the Tigers would feel confident about defending it, but Benalla’s batters had other ideas.

An unbeaten knock from James Carboon batting at four would drive the Bushrangers over the line, the classy batter finishing with 85* from 104 balls, an innings of supreme patience and skill.

Benalla’s Brayden Stepien did what he normally does and went hard, launching the Bushrangers’ innings, but his partner Jonty Priest was less fortunate, edging James Neary to first slip to be removed for a duck.

Stepien (19 off 16) and Vishal Sharma (16 off 13) would get starts, but it would be the partnership between Carboon and Vaughan Kirk (39 off 54) which would break the chase open.

After coming in at 3/37, Kirk and Carboon would push the score past 100 – Mitchell Wheelens’ 29* off 45 would see the Bushrangers home.

The victory puts the Bushrangers within striking distance of an unlikely finals appearance, sitting a game outside the top four.

With points coming their way thanks to their bye next weekend, the last home and away game against Yarrawonga Mulwala is a must-win for the Bushrangers.

Elsewhere, Rovers United Bruck continued their dominance, beating City Colts by 38 runs at WJ Findlay Oval.

Batting first, the Hawks piled on 6/209 thanks to another Jacob Schonafinger half century, his second of the season.

Matt Whitten (46 off 62) and Ryan Collier (25 off 31) also lodged decent scores, while every other batter apart from Charith Perera (four off 19) got starts.

Gus Marek (2/31 off six) and Alasdair Brett (2/31 off seven) did well to keep the pressure on the Hawks, while Max (1/11 off four) and Jed Marek (1/21 off eight) picked up wickets as well.

It was always going to be a tough chase for the young Colts, but several batters stood up and performed admirably.

Max Marek top scored with 33 from 43 batting in the middle order, while Thomas Moore (22 off 26), Ben Feldtmann (25 off 73) and Jed Marek (24 off 20) all chipped in.

Ultimately, the Hawks were too good, taking the 10th wicket in the 41st over, with Brady Bartlett the standout, finishing with 3/36.