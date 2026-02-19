After years of planning, promotion, and competition, there will, at long last, be finals in all girls cricket in Wangaratta.

Since its inception in the 2023/24 season and highlighted by the 2024 All Girls Cricket Carnival, the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association’s All Girls Cricket League (AGCL) has been a pillar of female cricket in the North East.

The creation and continuation of a dedication all girls cricket competition has allowed the talented players of the region to develop their game in a space which encourages opportunities to thrive and participate in the game, as well as establish clear pathways for players to pursue.

The program has been so successful, the WDCA has been able to send a representative team to two all girls cricket carnivals.

While they enjoyed a strong seasons, they have been shackled with a lacklustre finish, with no finals series – however, that all changes this year.

After 10 rounds of home and away matches, the top four out of five sides will line up this Sunday for their semi-final clashes, with the winners to advance to next weekend’s ultimate grand final.

Rovers United Bruck take on City Colts at Wareena Park, while the Wangaratta Magpies are up against Beechworth Wanderers at North Wangaratta.

The winners will advance to the inaugural AGCL grand final, to be held at Wareena Park on Sunday, 1 March from 9am.