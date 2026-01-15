The last day of North East Region Six Junior Country Week sought to test the best junior cricketers one more time before the grand finals.

It will be an all-Wangaratta final in the under 12s, with both WDCA sides hammering their Cricket Albury Wodonga counterparts on Wednesday.

WDCA Blue posted 227 against CAW Stars, thanks to an unbeaten 50* from 71 from George Pfahlert, his third consecutive half-century of the carnival.

Isaac McLarty (34 from 24) and Thenuk Alwis (25 from 35) also performed well with the bat.

After setting a substantial total, Pfahlert starred with the ball, taking 4/8 from his four overs to rip apart the top order.

Hugo Bott also picked up 3/5 off 3.1.

WDCA Gold also won their match, defeating CAW Thunder by seven wickets.

The local juniors restricted Thunder to 8/141, due to brilliant bowling from Lachlan Osborne (2/14 off five), Jake Gray (2/15 off six), and Edward Clancy (2/16 off five).

With the bat, Clancy hammered 50 off 66 balls at the top of the order to anchor the innings, while Jack McKenzie (33 off 66) and Tom Lambert (18* off 30) saw the team home in 36.2 overs.

It was a day for batters when WDCA Blue took on CAW Stars in the under 13 match at Birallee Park with Wangaratta successfully chasing the 208 target set.

After winning the toss and batting, CAW posted 4/208, thanks to two half centuries and a handy knock of 45.

It was tough for the bowlers, with Lachlan Brown (2/12 off two) and Murphy Doyle (1/17 off four) putting in the hard work, while Cooper Carroll (1/41 off seven) copped a bit of tap.

Benji Wollington and Alex Hodgson laid the groundwork for the run chase, belting 52 off 79 and 51 off 63 respectively before retiring not out.

After a middle order collapse, Finn O’Brien (36* off 22) steered the ship home with two overs to spare.

It was tougher going in the other under 13 match, which saw WDCA Gold defeated by 76 runs.

After posting 9/182, CAW Thunder kept Gold to just 8/106 after 40 overs, despite a sterling effort from Bentley Parker (49* off 102).

The under 14 match between WDCA Blue and CAW Stars was a complete walkover.

After winning the toss and batting, Stars were bowled out for just 29 runs from 12.5 overs, with Charley Herbert (4/1 off two), Taj Parker (3/4 off 2.5) and Finn Mitchell (3/13 off four) doing the damage.

The run chase lasted just 8.1 overs, with opener Jobe Warner (12* from 31) and number four batter Thomas Sealey (5* from four) at the crease.

The other under 14 match was a lot closer, with WDCA defeated by two wickets after posting 9/131.

While Sam Newton’s 41 from 87 was vital in the innings, the highest run-scorer was actually extras, with 52 sundries coming from the arms of CAW bowlers.

What they lacked in bowling accuracy they made up for with batting prowess, compiling a consistent chase despite great bowling from Liam Solimo (2/24 off six) and Ollie Fisher (1/7 off two).

The under 15 side played two T20 knocks on Thursday afternoon, andare all but guaranteed to make the final.

The grand finals of the North East Region Six Junior Country Week carnival will be played on Sunday, 18 January, alongside an under 15 girls final between WDCA and CAW.