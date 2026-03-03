Rovers United Bruck claimed the shield in the inaugural Wangaratta and District Cricket Association Under 15 All Girls Cricket League grand final on Sunday, with a decisive victory over Wangaratta Magpies.

Sent in to bat at Wareena Park, RUB lost only three wickets on the way to its 140-run total, with Stephanie Parsons (25), Maisie Palmer (24), Mahlee Hartwig (23) and Neve Cresswell (17) top-scoring.

Siddhi Patel and Bridie Kay were the wicket-takers for Wangaratta Magpies.

Kay also fared well with the bat, finishing with 36 runs towards the 'Pies' 66 total, for the loss of eight wickets.

Ava Elkington, Layla Hill, Macy Boschetti, Kiana Lane and Mahlee Hartwig snagged the wickets for the Hawks.

The win capped off a brilliant season for RUB, which won all eight of its home and away matches before a resounding semi-final victory against City Colts last week.

Wangaratta-Magpies finished second on the league ladder with five wins, so the grand final encounter was a fitting finale to the league's first finals series, in its third season of play.

Enthusiasm was strong among both camps, and a large crowd kept an eye on proceedings at Wareena Park - and on the encroaching wet weather, which threatened but didn't halt play during the morning.

During presentations at the end of the game, players were encouraged to keep cricket on their radar over the winter season, with the league planning to run under 12 and under 16 age competitions in 2026-'27.