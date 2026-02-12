There is just a month left in the 2025/26 WDCA A grade cricket regular season, and the state of the ladder proves it’s still anyone’s game.

Rovers United Bruck are far out in front of the pack, sitting two wins clear on top of the ladder.

Barring some truly exceptional stuff-ups in the next month, the Hawks will head into the postseason with a home final and be hot favourites to go all the way.

For the rest of the pack, these last four weeks have all the meaning in the world.

Ovens Valley United (4-2, net run rate 0.680), Yarrawonga Mulwala (4-2, NRR 0.262) and Wangaratta Magpies (4-3, NRR 0.975) round out the current finalists, capable of pushing the Hawks and each other on the pitch.

While they sit outside the top four, Beechworth (2-4, NRR -0.717) are still a chance to sneak into contention, but they’ll need to play out of their skin and make the most of the favourable run home.

The Wanderers play bottom two sides Benalla Bushrangers (2-5, NRR -0.734) and City Colts (1-7, NRR -1.568) in the run home, as well as the ‘Pies.

Factor in the points they’ll receive from their scheduled bye next weekend, plus their impressive recent form with bat and ball, and only a fool would count Beechworth out of it.

This month is also important for Ovens Valley United, who will be looking to bounce back from their recent loss to the Magpies when they face the Colts this weekend.

With a home final very much at stake now, and with a tough run home featuring the Lakers and Hawks, it’s time for the Tigers to take their chances.

“Apart from Rovers, I think anyone in that top four can slip out to five, there are four games left now, so we need to win as many as we can and not leave it up to faith in that last round,” Ovens Valley United captain Seamus Phillips said.

“You don’t want to head into that last round having to win and hoping results go your way – we just want to secure it sooner rather than later.

“In a league with seven teams, you can’t underestimate anyone, you only need a couple of people to be on and the game’s away from you.

“Kent Braden’s back at Colts now, so there’s a very experienced cricketer in the mix with all of those very good juniors, so we’re just going to take it as it comes on the weekend.

“We’ll try and bat our 45, post a good score and hopefully we can get the job done with the ball.”

The Tigers take on the Colts from 12.30pm this Saturday at Myrtleford’s McNamara Reserve.

Other matches this weekend will see Rovers United Bruck head up to Stan Hargreaves Oval to play Yarrawonga Mulwala Lakers, while Beechworth Wanderers commence their pursuit of finals when they face Benalla Bushrangers at the Gardens Oval