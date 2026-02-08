It came down to the wire at the Bill O’Callaghan Oval on Saturday, but the youthful City Colts weren’t able to repeat their earlier season triumph over the Bushrangers.

After posting a sub-par 8/165 from their 45 overs, the Colts came within one wicket of snaking a win, but Benalla proved too good, reaching the target with 21 balls remaining.

Batting first, the Colts found it hard to score freely, thanks to some very accurate and unyielding bowling from the Bushrangers, but it wasn’t until Jed Marek joined brother Max at the crease at 4/54 that the scoreboard started to move along.

The pair would spread the field with confident strokes and fast running between the wickets, laying the groundwork for a competitive total before Benalla pared it back.

Max (34 off 61) and Jed (43 off 73) would soon be back in the pavilion, and while Ken Braden (21 off 19) tried hard to lift the run rate, the wheels had fallen off the innings thanks to great bowling from Brayden Stepien (3/17 off nine) and Conor Brodie (2/44 off eight).

Braden said they would’ve liked to make more.

“We didn’t make enough runs, that’s the major thing for us – I think we were 15 off two overs and then after 12 we were at the 30-run mark, we just got bogged down a little bit,” he said.

“Then we had the chance to get to 180-190 and had another mini-collapse at the end and only got to 165.

“We were proactive with the bat which is something we’ve spoken about, trying to push singles.

“It was just a case that weren’t taking chances, trying to hit over the top and push the field back early enough.

“We did that in the middle period when Max Marek came out – he cleared the infield and they were forced to then shift the field and singles became easier.

“Credit to Benalla, they bowled extremely well and fielded well.”

The young bowling attack launched into the innings, eager to defend their small total, and Benalla found themselves floundering at 5/53.

Composed knocks from Dylan Barber (45 from 75) and Fletcher Paul (44* from 45) kept the innings afloat, and as close as they came at times, the Colts could not take that vital 10th wicket.

Braden (3/32 off nine), Jed Marek (2/38 off nine) and Connor Ormond (2/37 off 7.3) all shone with ball in hand.

“We were rapt with how we bowled and our energy in the field,” Braden said.

“As much as it’s disappointing with the loss, there were a lot of positives on Saturday - our front-end bowling from Jed and Connor [Ormond] was sensational.

“The boys were disappointed on Saturday and rightly so, but hopefully they get over it pretty quick.

“We’ve got three games to go, three opportunities to be competitive, put ourselves in positions to win games of cricket, and I hope for their sake we get there.

“They’re doing the work, it’s pretty easy to drop off and lose momentum with all the things that have happened so far, but they’re all keen on cricket and they’re all having a crack.

“Hopefully we can sneak a win before the end of the year.”