There’s no better time to get a monkey off the back than in finals.

Wangaratta Magpies are yet to defeat Yarrawonga Mulwala this year, but will front up full of confidence when they meet them for the fifth time this season in their semi-final encounter.

Losses in the T20 tournament, including the grand final, and throughout the one-day competition may have punters picking the Lakers ahead of the ‘Pies, but cricket is so very rarely decided by past results.

Magpies skipper Cooper Matheson said keeping the Lakers’ bowlers out of the contest would go a long way in deciding who progresses to the big dance.

“They’re near-on the best bowling unit in the comp, I reckon,” he said.

“They’re all pretty good bowlers, but they’re so good at bowling to a plan and restricting you.

“They set good fields, everyone buys into their plans.

“When we played them last time, that’s where they killed us, so if they bowl well again on the weekend, it’s something we’ve got to adapt to.

“The main one is turning the strike over – when we played them last time, we got bogged down a lot, especially in the middle overs.

“Then you lose a couple of wickets, then it’s a lot more pressure on the new bats.”

It will be a massive opportunity for the Magpies’ overseas imports to stand up and earn their keep.

Harkaran Mann averages 27 with the bat from five games, far below his own lofty standards, while Akhil Kumar will be aiming to have more of an impact after a back issue restricted him to just two overs last weekend.

Matheson said the entire squad would be available for selection.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be able to call on all-rounder Devlin Webb, who escaped his tribunal hearing with a warning.

Webb was reported by umpires for equipment abuse following his dismissal in last weekend’s match against Benalla.

Under the WDCA guidelines, “Failing to leave the crease promptly or abuse of equipment following dismissal” is classed as a minor offence and carries a one match day ban.

The tribunal met on Wednesday night, where Webb was found guilty, but was given a warning after the reporting umpire downgraded the charge.

Webb is arguably one of the best all-rounders in the competition, having taken 15 wickets @ 21.33 and made 299 runs at 37.38.

The Magpies take on Yarrawonga Mulwala at Stan Hargreaves Oval, Yarrawonga, this Saturday from 12.30pm.

In other grades, it’s finals fever across the board.

The A reserve Lakers are up against Rovers United Bruck at Barr 2, while Delatite hosts Ovens Valley United at Lords Reserve.

In B grade, Merton will play Ovens Valley United at Benalla Gardens, while the City Colts are at home to the Hawks on Barr 1.

Finally in C grade, first-year club Moyhu take on Beechworth Wanderers, while the Lakers are up against Greta.