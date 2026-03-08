Advantage, Rovers United Bruck.

The Hawks rounded out their home and away season with a comprehensive 124-run win over Ovens Valley United on Saturday, taking the mental edge into their semi-final rematch this weekend.

After compiling 7/190 from their 45 overs on a two-paced pitch at McNamara Reserve, the Hawks’ bowlers ripped through the home side for 66 within 25 overs.

The match was largely set up by RUB opening partners Charith Perera and Ryan Collier, who used patience and power hitting to have the Hawks in a comfortable position on the scoreboard.

Perera’s 49 from 65 balls is his highest score since November, a real positive heading into the finals, while Collier’s 69 from 112 deliveries showcased his composure and mental fortitude as an anchor.

Reid McNamara (10 off 19) and Jacob Schonafinger (13 off 17) got starts but weren’t able to go on with it, while Michael Honman (17* off 29) and Ryan Barnes (five not out off two) were at the crease at the end of their 45 overs.

“Ryan [Collier] is just playing that anchoring role really well for us, he just turns the strike over, he’s not in a rush, he and Chazzy [Perera] just work really well together,” RUB skipper Jeremy Wilson said.

“We started slow, we were only 25 off 10 overs, and then we were 130 by 30.

“Chazzy was probably a little bit stiff to get out the way he did, I thought it was probably 50/50 but that’s the way it goes, but Ryan kicked on and got his highest score for the club which was really good.

“The deck was a bit two-paced, I think the boys were thinking around 200 at the start of the day, but I’m of the theory if you get 180, that’s four an over, and anything over that is going to be hard to chase batting second.”

With the runs on the board, it was up to the bowlers to perform, and it took Blake Nixon four balls to find the breakthrough in the second over.

After giving up boundaries off the first two balls of his spell, Nixon was able to find the edge of Daniel Saville’s bat, cleanly pouched by Ryan Collier behind the stumps to tip the first domino.

Nixon’s next over was even better, trapping Tom Chettleburgh LBW for eight before combining with Collier to dismiss Noah White first ball.

He’d pick up his fourth with an absolute seed, knocking over Geeth Alwis’ off stump for two, with Ovens Valley United floundering at 4/19 in the sixth over.

Young off-spinner Reid McNamara was brought into the attack in the 11th over, and pulled off a stunning caught and bowled off his first over to see the back of Seamus Phillips.

McNamara (4/10 off 7.2 overs) and Nixon (5/14 off seven) would finish off the game, with Will Graham chiming in with 1/22 from five, with the Hawks only utilising four bowlers to secure the 124-run result.

“We just went to work, Blake’s first two balls got hit for four and then he finished with 5/14, career-best figures for Blake, first five-fa in A grade,” Wilson said

“He’s just different, Blake, he’s a wicket-taker, so some weeks he might go for a few runs but he’s always going to be in the game.

“He didn’t try and chase things, that’s a big thing we go with our bowling, we don’t try and chase, we just bowl to our plans and let the batters make the mistakes.

“We ripped through them on Saturday, but we didn’t go chasing them at any stage.”

The Hawks secure the minor premiership and a semi-final berth, set to take on fourth placed Ovens Valley United for a spot in the grand final.