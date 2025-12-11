Whether clubs are chasing a spot in the final or setting themselves up for future success, this weekend’s fourth and final round of the A grade T20 competition has massive ramifications.

Rovers United Bruck will need a win to guarantee their place in next weekend’s T20 decider, but standing in their way is a Benalla Bushrangers side which could produce anything on the day.

The Bushrangers are somewhat of a mystery outfit, smashing runs and taking wickets for fun one week before being cleaned up cheaply the next.

Their most dangerous weapon could take the game away from an opposition in a matter of overs – the Hawks need to keep Brayden Stepien under control if they’re any chance of winning the match.

Stepien belted 66 from 55 balls just a few weeks ago, and rarely strikes at under 100 in any format of the game, meaning if RUB’s lines or lengths err even slightly, the fielders will spend a lot of time fetching balls from the boundary.

Benalla’s Vishal Sharma is also a worry, having carted a strong Wangaratta Magpies bowling attack for 56 from just 29 balls in the opening foray of the T20 season.

RUB also have plenty of tricks up their sleeves, with a balanced and damaging batting lineup featuring big hitters and accumulators, headlined by opening titan Charith Perera and the all-round talent of Jacob Schonagfinger.

The Hawks also boast arguably the most well-rounded short-form bowling attack, with four players in the top 10 wicket-takers.

On top of the chance to win through to the grand final, a victory this weekend would also deny old foes Wangaratta Magpies a spot in the decider, potentially extra motivation to give it their all this weekend.

The Hawks head to the Gardens Oval to take on Benalla from 12.30pm this Saturday.

Meanwhile, City Colts will round out their T20 campaign, and cricket in 2025, when they play ladder leaders and hot premiership favourites Yarrawonga Mulwala.

While it hasn’t been the most successful stint in terms of wins and losses, triumphing in just the single one-day fixture, improvements have been on display all year.

The young squad is fresh off posting their highest score of the T20 competition, and their blossoming talent with bat and ball is starting to come to the fore.

Alasdair Brett and Connor Ormond are emerging as genuine all-round stars, while established players Kent Braden and Aaron Thrum are helping mould the future of the club.

While their finals chances may be shot, a strong performance against the Lakers can give them plenty of confidence for the rest of the one-day season, which recommences on 10 January.

The Colts head up to Stan Hargreaves Oval to close out their year of cricket.