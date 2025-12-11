The next stop on the junior representative circuit is already here, with Wangaratta and District Cricket Association juniors primed to take on the best young cricketers from Murray Valley Cricket Association.

After a successful campaign against Cricket Shepparton back in November, which saw WDCA win the Cooper-Welsh Perpetual Trophy five games to four, WDCA take on MVCA across Yarrawonga and Barooga in four matches this Sunday.

The Under 12 Blue squad will play their match at Yarrawonga’s Victoria Park and, judging from their Shepparton Challenge game, look to be the goods once again.

Rutherglen’s Isaac McLarty will look to continue his fine rep batting form after retiring on 50 (42) against Shepparton.

Thenuk Alwis (32 off 44) and Tyler Mullavey (37 off 49) also batted well in their previous outing, while Alwis picked up 3/2 from four overs.

In the under 13s, Benji Wollington will look to lead WDCA Blue to their first win of the rep season when they take to the turf at Stan Hargreaves Oval in Yarrawona.

Wollington top scored against Shepparton, carrying his bat in an unbeaten 55* from 81 at the top of the order, and while the team was unsuccessful, they’ll be eager to correct the record.

WDCA Under 14 Blue will play their match at Barooga 2, with Louis Sanderson (44 from 45) and Angus Fraser (43 from 49) hoping their purple patch of rep batting form continues.

On the adjoining oval, the WDCA under 15 squad will be battling to keep their perfect rep record intact against a tough MVCA side.

Harrison Skelton (3/21 from six) and Luca Solimo (2/16 from six) will be ones to watch with the ball, having performed exceptionally well against Shepparton, while Luke O’Brien is coming off a half century at better than a run a ball.

All games between WDCA and MVCA commence on Sunday, 10.30am.