Battered, bruised and backs against the wall, Rovers United Bruck grinded out a 22-run win over Ovens Valley United to qualify for a fifth straight WDCA A grade grand final.

After a below par performance with the bat and a limited bowling attack at their disposal due to injuries, RUB were up against it defending their total of 133 on a green WJ Findlay Oval deck on Saturday.

But as has been signature in the Hawks’ golden run over recent years, they found a way to win.

RUB captain Jeremy Wilson said the pressure of finals cricket was on full display on Saturday and the grit showed in the field epitomised the recent successes of his team over the past six seasons.

“We didn't play very well yesterday at all, but we just fought,” he said.

“A few of the boys with the ball did some pretty special things.”

Looking to overturn a 124-run thrashing just a week prior, Ovens Valley dialed up the pressure with the ball after being sent into the field for the first innings.

Much of the Hawks top order would make starts, but runs were extremely hard to come by.

Matt Whitten (24) would be the only RUB batsman to surpass 20 in an innings that only included the four boundaries.

It was the spin bowling of Geeth Alwis which would cause the most headaches for the Hawks as the star import took 4/22 in an economical display of bowling from the Tigers attack.

Ryan Collier (19), Michael Honman (17), Jacob Schonafinger (15), Wilson (13) and Blake Nixon (12*) would battle away with the stick but consistent wickets would bring upon their downfall with two balls left in the innings.

Ovens Valley were on top in their chase after making a fine start at 1/50 after 12 overs, until disaster struck.

Not one, but two mix-ups between Geeth Alwis and batting partners Dan Saville and Dylan Bursill led to two Tiger batsmen at one end of the pitch as the bails were being dislodged at the other.

Saville was the first to go after Alwis turned back on a single, seeing the opening batsmen heading to the pavilion for 23.

Then at 2/69, Alwis again would turn back on a single, only this time he was second to make it back to the non-strikers end as Bursill ran through to the crease.

Both Alwis (24) and Saville would be the top scorers for the Tigers, with only Connor Forde (11) reaching double figures.

Momentum completely flipped to the bowling side, bringing medium pacer Ryan Barnes and young spinner Reid McNamara into the game after drinks.

McNamara would do the damage first taking successive wickets of Bursill and Joel Jordan while starving the Tigers’ batsmen of runs.

He would finish with a remarkable 2/7 off eight overs, but it would be Barnes who stole the show.

Taking four of the last five wickets, the medium pacer completed a brilliant 5/29 off his nine overs to be the match winner for his team.

Wilson said both Barnes and McNamara were in unbelievable with the ball.

“I took Ryan straight off after his first over because we just didn’t have a lot of runs to play with and we only had five bowlers.”

“Will Graham hurt his ankle at footy that Friday night so he couldn’t bowl, so Ryan had to come back.

“I just said to him at drinks that he would have to dig in for us here and he’s up for it, he’s a ripping bloke and he just wants to do well for himself and the team.”

“He bowled eight straight overs and to turn it around and take a five-fa was unbelievable.”

It would then be the experienced Schonafinger who came back into the attack at the death who claimed the final wicket to send his team through to yet another WDCA A grade decider.

The win means the WDCA’s two most successful clubs in recent years will meet once again on the final day of the season following Yarrawonga Mulwala’s win against Wangaratta Magpies.

The Hawk's only defeat in their past four grand finals in as many seasons was against Yarrawonga Mulwala in the 2023/24 decider.

Wilson said it was an exciting time for his team.

“They’re stacked, it’s a pretty good side when you look down the list and we’ve got nothing but respect for those blokes,” he said.

“I’m sure it’ll be a hard fought game come Saturday.”