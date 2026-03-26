On Friday 20 and Sunday, 22 March, Levi and Jackson Billings raced in the National Mountain Bike Championships at Mount Buller.

On Friday they raced in the XCC (short course) with Levi finishing in fifth place in U19 and Jackson in 13th place in U17.

Their races were short and super fast with Levi's average speed of 26.6km/h and Jackson's 24.4km/h over the 18 minutes plus of racing with nothing more to give when finished.

On Sunday they raced in the XCO (long course) which was the main event of the weekend with Jackson placing 11th and Levi coming in with an impressive third place earning him the bronze medal.

This course was much longer and provided great challenges as they traversed across varied terrain including a long steep climb under the Lydia Lassila chairlift towards the finish line.

The boys' dedication to their training and support from their family, friends from across the country and local bike shop West End Cycles, has paid off and enabled them to achieve their goals.