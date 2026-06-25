Family against family, the city turning on itself as two halves vie for control of the whole, and a pitched battle with warriors clad in their clan’s colours – there’s nothing quite like a sporting derby.

The latest instalment of the Wangaratta Derby hits the deck at WJ Findlay Oval this Sunday 28 June, with the Wangaratta Rovers playing host to bitter rivals Wangaratta Magpies for their second showdown in season 2026.

The Rovers may have won the most recent derby back in round one by just two goals – and the preceding derby grand final before it – but since then, the ‘Pies have not dropped a game.

Add into the mix the nigh-unbeatable Rovers suffered their first defeat of the season just last weekend at their home ground, and the tension rises.

On top of all of that, the two teams head into the encounter even on premiership points, meaning the winner not only takes bragging rights over their oldest rival, but top spot on the senior ladder.

It doesn’t get much bigger than this too often.

The Magpies arguably approach gameday with the tag of favourites – their form over the last few months has been exemplary, winning nine on the trot, showcasing both a willingness and an ability to scrap out the hard game, and to put teams to the sword if they detect even a whiff of vulnerability.

Club icons like Jackson Clarke, Chris Knowles, Mathew Grossman, Aidan Tilly, and Brad Melville are rallying the troops in a season to remember, while recent additions like James McClounan, Joel Stevens, Tyson Young and Jack Mapleson are fast becoming favourites at the Showgrounds.

Despite all the hubbub around the derby clash, Magpies coach Jason Heatley said they’re treating it just like any other game.

“I think consistency is the main thing for us, we work really hard on our game and talk a lot about ways to improve,” he said.

“It’s that continuous improvement that drives us.

“You have some terrific sides in this competition that will go straight past you the moment you take your eye off the ball, so we just want to compete and be as competitive as we possibly can - what that does is you hope that creates really good habits, let them make decisions on the fly if they need to, it’s empowering.

“You always acknowledge what they’ve [Rovers] been able to put together over a long period of time - you only have to look at experts in this space who have put Teams of the Year together, and when you have six, seven, or eight consistently in that environment, it tells you you’re probably going to have a headache or two.

“I’m sure their side’s going to be quite different this week than round one, but so’s ours - it’s fun, but it’s just another game, it’s round 11.”

While the ‘Pies are in some sterling form, you’d be a brave person to count the Rovers out.

There’s a reason they’ve won two flags in a row, and are odd-on favourites for the threepeat: they’re a really bloody good footy team.

Their midfield has the most advanced case of leather poisoning on record, with Sam Murray, Charlie Thompson, and Mitch Hardie all averaging north of 30 touches a game to this point of the season, while twin towers Ed Dayman and Will Christie make ruckwork a breeze.

They’ve got a big forward line with pillars to hit, with Christie and Nathan Cooper both sitting in the top five league goalkickers standings.

Down back, the experience and class of Keiren Parnell, Xavier Allison and Lochie O’Brien form the bulwark of one of the stingiest defences in the competition.

It will be a true test of character to see how to Rovers pick themselves off the canvas after a loss.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge,” Rovers coach Sam Murray said.

“Obviously last week didn’t end up necessarily how we planned, so to get the opportunity to rebound and regroup, especially for a big game against the Maggies, is a challenge we’re ultimately really excited for.

“They’re a side that’s well drilled and are playing some really good football, but ultimately we’re really confident our best football is a really hard brand to stop.”

Outside of the senior showdown, the reserves and thirds clashes should entertain the crowds, with all sides sitting in the top three of their respective ladders.

The action commences from 10am this Sunday 28 June at WJ Findlay Oval with the thirds, while the reserves kick off at 12pm ahead of the seniors from 2pm.