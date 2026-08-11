When this publication suggested in a previous edition Wangaratta City wanted to rain on Myrtleford Savoy’s parade, it was meant metaphorically.

The much-anticipated derby clash between the Devils and rivals Savoy on Sunday could not go ahead at planned, due to poor ground conditions owing to the sheer deluge of rain the region was blanketed with over the weekend.

While matches played earlier in the day were able to be completed, including three junior matches and the division three men and over 35s, the day’s remaining matches were called off by midday.

It was an unfortunate situation shared across the Albury Wodonga Football Association, with a litany of matches called off across Albury and Wodonga.

Devils coach Vitaly Leschen said the called-off match was unfortunate, but unavoidable given the state of the pitch.

“I didn’t even get to the ground, I was about to go when I got the call,” he said.

“It bucketed down, and it doesn’t take much for our pitch to get inundated and not drain.

“We got notice by the time the thirds were playing the pitch was pretty much a puddle of water where the ball didn’t bounce and didn’t move.

“The whole comp was washed out, it was just a lot of rainfall.”

The issue now becomes how AWFA plans to make up the lost matches, and with finals rapidly approaching, the league has been somewhat backed into a corner.

There are two options: the league schedules the matches for a midweek timeslot, or the matches are called draws with points split.

Given how close the finals series are, and with clubs staring down the prospect of playing three games in seven days, the midweek option doesn’t seem viable, but the points splitting option could have ramifications in the context of league titles.

“We’ll see what happens,” Leschen said.

“I think we have to play the game by 23 August, the last round, so it’s either next week or not at all.

“I don’t know what that means if we can’t get a game, but I’ll be reaching out to Jayden [Myrtleford coach Jayden Vescio] to see when we can look to play it.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how many of these games do get replayed and what the outcome is if they don’t.

“While we’re not necessarily fighting for anything, there are plenty of clubs in positions which are still up for grabs depending on results.”

The division two women’s side were spared the deluge, having taken the scheduled bye on the weekend.